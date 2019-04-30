ALORTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Overnight, firefighters in Alorton were called to address that matched a former home of Mayor JoAnn Reed.
Once they arrived to the fire in the area of North 42nd Street, firefighters quickly extinguished a pile of debris that was on fire. A News 4 photographer noted the pile of debris appeared to be a former home that matched an address that once belonged to Reed.
Read: Suspect charged after Metro East mayor’s home set on fire earlier in the month
In early December, firefighters were called to the home for a fire that was reportedly intentionally set. Yadarius Crawford was later arrested and charged with arson for the fire. He remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
