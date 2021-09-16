PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a Pevely business Thursday morning.
Around 5 a.m., a second-alarm fire call was issued for MetalTek, which is in the 8600 block of Commercial Blvd. MetalTek is a global company which does sand casting at their Missouri location. The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm fire around 6:30 a.m.
No other details have been released. This story will be updated as it develops.
