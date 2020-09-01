CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a second-alarm fire at a Creve Coeur business complex early Tuesday morning.
Around 4 a.m., fire crews from multiple departments were called to 10176 Corporate Square Drive. Witnesses reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the two-story building.
A sign at the building showed that SSM Health, Life Skills and Creve Coeur Counseling are among the businesses there.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.
No other information has been released.
