ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Fire Department is working to extinguish a 3-alarm fire that erupted at a vacant warehouse early Sunday morning.
Crews arrived to the building near 1st Street and Florida Street just before 7:30 a.m. A third alarm was dispatched at 8 a.m.
Flames still coming from the building. Firefighters using a ladder truck to attack the fire from above. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/lS3tPtOlRL— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) September 29, 2019
News 4 crews on scene saw heavy smoke coming from the warehouse. A manager of the building said the warehouse was under construction and the building's gas and electricity was capped off.
At least one person was taken into custody as police are on scene investigating
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.