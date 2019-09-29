Downtown STL warehouse fire
KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --  The St. Louis City Fire Department is working to extinguish a 3-alarm fire that erupted at a vacant warehouse early Sunday morning. 

Crews arrived to the building near 1st Street and Florida Street just before 7:30 a.m. A third alarm was dispatched at 8 a.m.

News 4 crews on scene saw heavy smoke coming from the warehouse. A manager of the building said the warehouse was under construction and the building's gas and electricity was capped off.

At least one person was taken into custody as police are on scene investigating 

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available. 

