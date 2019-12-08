DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV)--- Firefighters battled a warehouse Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis.
A second-alarm fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a large two-story brick warehouse in the 200 block of Lombard. Crews said flames were shooting out of the warehouse when they arrived.
All occupants were accounted for, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is yet known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.