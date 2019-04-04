KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Fire crews were called to a blaze in Kirkwood Thursday morning.
The fire broke out a home across from Ursuline Academy on East Monroe before 5 a.m.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the house when it caught fire.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is known.
