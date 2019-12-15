Firefighters battle second-alarm fire in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment following an early morning fire in Eureka.
Firefighters arrived to the 150 block of Chatterbird Lane after a fire broke out at a condominium around 5:30 a.m.
Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, according to Eureka Fire Protection District.
It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.
