NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As temperatures dropped to the low teens, the St. Louis Fire Department endured the bitter cold to extinguish a house fire in north St. Louis.
Crews arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Wells Avenue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters told News 4 the two-story home was vacant.
In addition to cold weather, firefighters faced an additional obstacle while battling the fire-- an illegally parked car that blocked half of the street.
"Each incident has its challenges. This one, maybe, could have been avoided if the car had been parked better," said Fire Captain Garon Mosby." We encourage folks even when it snows to try to get as close as you can to the curb and try not to block the hydrant."
No injuries were reported at this time and the car was ticketed
Details surrounding the fire has not been released.
