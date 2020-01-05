STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Fire crews were on scene for nearly seven hours battling a fire that broke out in Staunton, Illinois Saturday night.
Around 9 p.m., a fire broke out at a building near Main Street and South Laurel.
Firefighters knocked the building down to stop it from being a safety hazard after a wall partially collapsed. The first floor of the building was a dog grooming business while the second floor was a small apartment complex, according to the Staunton Fire Captain.There were no animals inside the business since it was under renovation.
No one was injured during the blaze but two other businesses nearby suffered smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
