LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters are battling a fire which broke out at a large house estimated at $2 million in Ladue on Saturday.
Fire crews are still on the scene.
Police do not believe the fire is suspicious.
Public records show the house is owned by a company called “Little Green Investments.”
According to the County Assessor, the house would be worth more than 2 million dollars.
News 4 will update this story when more info is available.
