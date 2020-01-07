SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Belleville Fire Department worked a house fire Tuesday night and are investigating the cause.
Fire crews said no one was injured in the fire in the 200 block of Wabash.
Photos tweeted out by the fire department show flames along the back and side of the house.
