SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Fire crews responded to a second-alarm structure fire at the Kutis Funeral home in the 5200 block of Lemay Ferry early Friday morning.
News 4 crews on scene noticed the firefighters assessing the roof of the building.
It is unknown what caused the fire at this time or anyone was injured.
No additional information has been released at this time.
U.S. Army Specialist Jackson Johnson's funeral was held at the funeral home on Thursday. Johnson, 20, died in the same non-combat vehicle crash on March 5 in Kuwait.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
