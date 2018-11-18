FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters with the Ferguson Fire Department battled a fire in a house they had just installed smoke detectors in early Sunday morning.
The firefighters responded to a house fire in Ferguson around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Captain Ken Zeilmann with the fire department said the house on fire was one of the first locations the department installed new smoke detectors in just last weekend during its “smoke detector blitz.”
Zeilmann took the opportunity to stress the importance of smoke detectors in a video the department posted to their Facebook page.
In the video, Zeilmann credits the smoke detectors with the safety of the family of the home, as well as the family’s quick response and evacuation when they became aware of the fire.
“It alerted the occupants to a fire, or to smoke, and the occupants were able to evacuate,” Zeilmann said in the video. “So smoke detectors definitely saved lives tonight.”
The department said the detectors in the house were still working despite sustaining heavy fire damage.
Ferguson residents can get smoke detectors installed in their homes at any time by calling the fire department at 314-522-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.