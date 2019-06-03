EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in the Metro East Monday.
Fire crews were called to a building in the 5700 block of Caseyville Avenue around 5 a.m. The building appeared to be a Shopwise.
When News 4 crews arrived around 5:30 a.m., the building appeared to sustain heavy damage.
A nearby business owner told News 4's Alyssa Toomey he heard a large boom before the fire.
Firefighters from Fairmont City and Washington Park police were on the scene.
Washington Park fire officials said no one was in the building when the fire began and the building is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
