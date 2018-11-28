BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a Berkeley home Wednesday morning.
Skyzoom4 was over the home in the 6700 block of St. Olaf Drive just before 7 a.m. and saw fire crews working to gain entry to the home as flames were spotted on the roof.
It is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.