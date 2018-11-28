Berkeley fire

Flames on the roof of a home on St. Olaf Drive in Berkeley Wednesday.

 KMOV

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a Berkeley home Wednesday morning.

Skyzoom4 was over the home in the 6700 block of St. Olaf Drive just before 7 a.m. and saw fire crews working to gain entry to the home as flames were spotted on the roof.

It is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.