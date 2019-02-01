IMPERIAL, MO. (KMOV.com) --- Firefighters in Jefferson County extinguished a fire that broke out at a home Friday morning.
Crews arrived to the 3200 block of East Rock Creek Road near Grandview Drive just before 7 a.m. in Imperial.
It is unknown if anyone was home when the fire broke out. Officials told News 4 the home was under construction.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.