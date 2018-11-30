SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in the Metro East.
Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a fire broke out at a home at Linden Drive and Lebanon Avenue in Shiloh.
News 4 was there as flames overtook the home’s roof and firefighters battled the blaze.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.
No other information regarding the fire has been released.
