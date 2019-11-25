EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an Edwardsville home Monday morning.
A fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of N. 2nd Avenue before 6:15 a.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw multiple firefighters and an ambulance at the scene. There was also heavy smoke in the area.
It is currently unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
No other information has been released.
