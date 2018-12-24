ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Christmas Eve morning, firefighters were called to a home in north St. Louis.
St. Louis Fire Department officials were called to a home at 20th and College just before 7 a.m. According to initial reports, one person was trapped on the second floor of the two-story home.
Officials told News 4 three people lived in the home and only two were home when the fire started.
One adolescent reportedly jumped from the second-floor window. That person was transported on their own to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Fire officials said it appears the fire began near the stairwell.
The home did not have working smoke detectors, according to officials.
No other information has been released.
