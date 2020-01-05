STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A building fire left crews on scene for nearly seven hours Saturday night into the morning in Staunton, Illinois.
A fire broke out at a building near Main Street and South Laurel around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters knocked the building down to stop it from being a safety hazard after a wall partially collapsed. No one was injured in the fire.
“Devastation … I hate seeing things that have been here forever in this town just gone like that,” Gordon Randle said. He’s been living in Staunton for 64 years.
The first floor of the building was a dog grooming business while the second floor was a small apartment complex, according to the Staunton Fire Captain. There were no animals inside the business since it was under renovation.
“‘That was going to be a nice part of town for everybody,” Randle said. ““It’s just going to be like a big empty hole now.”
Two other businesses nearby suffered smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.