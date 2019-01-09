ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a blaze in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.
Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, crews arrived to the 3500 block of Salena after flames were seen.
Skyzoom4 was over the area and saw a man at a nearby house trying to put the fire out using a garden hose.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the building when the fire began.
