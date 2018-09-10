ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Firefighters have taken a defensive stand after a house in north St. Louis County caught fire Monday.
The fire broke out at a home on Berkridge Court around 7:30 a.m.
All of the home’s occupants were able to escape without injury.
No other information has been released.
