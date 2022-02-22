Firefighters battle a house fire in New Douglas

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple fire departments helped fight a house fire in New Douglas, 40 minutes northeast of downtown, early Tuesday morning.
The wind helped fuel the house fire as crews tried to gain control. This took a while since there were no fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters were able to save a nearby mobile home.
No injuries were reported.
