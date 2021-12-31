You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighters battle a fire at a nail salon in Edwardsville

The fire started at the EXO Nail salon in Edwardsville Thursday night and smoke was still coming from the building this morning

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters battled a large fire at a nail salon in Edwardsville Thursday night.

The fire started at about 9:30 p.m. at the EXO Nail Salon and Bar near route 175. Smoke was still coming from the building at around 1 a.m. Friday morning. 

Firefighters said they had a hard time getting the fire under control since the building has had so many expansions over the past few years. Everyone in the bar made it out safely and the Illinois State Fire Marshall is working to find the cause. 

