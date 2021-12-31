Firefighters battle a fire at a nail salon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters battled a large fire at a nail salon in Edwardsville Thursday night.
The fire started at about 9:30 p.m. at the EXO Nail Salon and Bar near route 175. Smoke was still coming from the building at around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Firefighters said they had a hard time getting the fire under control since the building has had so many expansions over the past few years. Everyone in the bar made it out safely and the Illinois State Fire Marshall is working to find the cause.
