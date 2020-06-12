ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple fire departments extinguished two separate fires that broke out inside the old Jamestown Mall Friday night.
One fire chief told News 4 that one of the fires seems to be coming from the old Macy's store.
Florissant Valley Fire and Black Jack Fire are on scene of the third alarm fire. Crews were able to put out most of the fires around 9:45 p.m.
No other information was available yet.
Recently, the Urban League has been using the old mall as a food giveaway site, although they mainly use the parking lot. One is scheduled to happen Saturday at noon.
"We still plan to be here. the citizens are in dire need right now and this isn't even a minor set back this is something that we will be able to deal with. it will not slow any of our planning down," James Clark of the Urban League said. "
We are prepared to serve over 3,500 families tomorrow, so we will continue as planned."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
