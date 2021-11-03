CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Metro East firefighters rushed out to extinguish an 2-alarm house fire in Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.
Orange and red hues from the flames were seen coming out of a home in the 600 block of Falling Springs Road near Jerome Lane.
A neighbor said the home was being renovated and no one was currently living inside. Investigators are working this morning to figure out the cause.
