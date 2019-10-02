WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Wildwood café caught fire overnight.
Metro West Fire Protection District officials told News 4 multiple agencies were called to a two-alarm fire at Letty Lou’s Café on New College Avenue early Wednesday morning.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
