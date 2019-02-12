SANDOVAL, Ill. (KMOV.com) -An Illinois volunteer firefighter who has Down syndrome said he quit his job because he was being bullied by co-workers.
Jason Eagan has now been offered his job back, according to his Aunt Mary Kay Eagan-Robbins.
Eagan-Robbins said Jason turned in his fire gear last Fall when he was being called “derogatory” names and it just got to be too much for him.
Just last week, his sister Kristin Sian posted to Facebook about his mistreatment on the job and the social media post has gone viral.
Eagan-Robbins said Jason has now been receiving support from around the world. She said one of the other involved firefighters has resigned and another is expected to.
The fire department told News 4 over the phone that they couldn’t make a comment, but did confirm a Board of Trustees meeting is happening Tuesday at 7 p.m. where Jason’s situation will likely be discussed.
Jason’s family said they are only asking for respect for him and his job back.
His family wants to publicize that they have not started any fundraising pages and do not plan to, meaning any accounts claiming to be are not real.
Eagan-Robbins added that she hopes people understand this is not the entire fire department’s fault, just a few people who were involved. She said the fire department’s phone has been ringing off the hook.
