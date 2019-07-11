ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in north St. Louis overnight.
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a vacant home in the 4000 block of Greer near Fairgrounds Park.
One firefighter suffered a minor burn but did not go to the hospital.
Officials said the fire started in the basement of the three story home.
