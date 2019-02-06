MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A firefighter’s helmet camera is giving an inside look at what it’s like to battle a blaze.
The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District posted the footage to their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. In the post, officials wrote the footage was taken Monday while firefighters were battling a blaze at Hillary’s Roadhouse Restaurant on Dorsett Road.
The video starts with firefighters entering the building. During the video, which runs less than two minutes, flames are seen when firefighters enter what appears to be a kitchen area.
There were no reports of injuries following the fire.
