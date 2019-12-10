ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A firefighter who stopped to help a stranded driver had his car stolen with his rescue dog inside of it.
However, this story has a happy ending as Ryan Joseph was reunited with his dog Dill nine hours after his car was stolen.
“The car can be replaced but I wanted my puppy back," said Joseph.
Joseph said shortly before midnight on Monday he was driving with his dog on I-70 near Lumiere Place Casino when he saw a car blow a tire and spin out. As a firefighter and paramedic, Joseph wanted to help if someone was hurt so he stopped to check on the people in the car.
They were okay but a second car stopped and according to police, a passenger in that car got in Joseph’s 2012 gray Honda Civic and stole it, with Dill inside.
"I definitely wasn't expecting that. I don't think anybody would when they're helping somebody," said Joseph.
Dill is an energetic 8-month old mutt that Joseph adopted from Stray Rescue when Dill was a puppy.
Joseph said he reported the theft to police and then posted the information about his car and Dill on social media. Within an hour he had 1,500 shares on his Facebook page alone. He also posted Dill’s photo and information on the theft on several other Facebook pages. The news spread rapidly.
Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. Joseph said he got a phone call from a woman who found his dog near the River Bend Apartments on S Broadway. She said Dill was under a car and cold but still had his leash on, as well as his dog tag with Joseph’s phone number.
"I'm grateful for everybody that helped out," Joseph said.
Joseph said Dill was tired and a little stressed but unharmed. So far, there’s been no word on his stolen car.
The suspects are described as males between the ages of 25-30, wearing all black and driving a dark colored Malibu.
