ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire in south St. Louis Wednesday.
The fire broke out at a two-story building at Itaska and Alaska just after 10 a.m.
Fire officials said the firefighter suffered minor injuries.
No other information has been released.
