ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a fire in the 4100 block of Castleman.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a three story brick building had heavy fire showing on the second and third floors.
A man was inside the house when the fire broke out, he made it out safely.
A firefighter fell from the third floor to the second floor. He was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.