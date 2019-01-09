Ferguson fire

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was injured when she fell through a floor while battling a blaze in Ferguson overnight.

The fire broke out on Harvey Avenue, near Airport Road, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The assistant fire chief told News 4 the firefighter was burned after falling through the first floor to the basement, which was on fire.

“The basement fire had rendered the first floor null and void, and while they were fighting the fire the floor gave way,” said Asst. Chief Jeremy Corcoran. “She took one step too far and entered the basement.”

Fire officials said the firefighter is expected to fully recover.

