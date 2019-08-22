ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A firefighter is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an overnight fire in Ellisville.
The fire broke out before 1 a.m. Thursday on Wolf Lane near Clayton Road.
Fire officials said everyone made it out of the house safely. The homeowner said their cat died in the fire.
The West County EMS & Fire Protection District firefighter was reportedly injured when a portion of the ceiling fell. The firefighter was able to walk from the building before being taken to the hospital for treatment. He was treated and released later in the morning after sustaining minor injuries.
Investigators told News 4 the fire started in a carport and then extended to the home. They said the fire appears to be accidental.
