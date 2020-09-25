ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was injured while battling an overnight blaze in north St. Louis.
The fire started around 3 a.m. in a commercial building on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near N. Kingshighway, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to a nearby building.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fire investigators and the building division have been requested at the scene.
