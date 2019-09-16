ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter injured his leg while battling a blaze in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Palm near North Florissant shortly before 3 a.m.
Officials said the firefighter suffered a minor injury.
People were living in the home but no one else was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.