ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in the Shaw neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Fire crews were in the 4250 block of Botanical Avenue battling a fire around 7 a.m. when one firefighter fell through the third floor and onto the second, officials told News 4.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
The building was vacant when the fire began.
No other information regarding the firefighter’s injury has been released.
