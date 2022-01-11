Firefighter injured while battling a fire in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A city firefighter slipped and fell on ice while battling a fire in South City.
The fire started about 11:30 p.m. Monday night at a home on Missouri Avenue near Chippewa. The firefighter that slipped was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
Crews on scene say that the house was vacant. They are working to figure out what started the fire.
