NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A firefighter was injured when ammunition inside a burning building exploded in north St. Louis on Friday night.
Authorities say the firefighter was fighting a fire in the 4900 block of Palm when he was hit in the hand by a bullet.
Firefighters say he suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say such an incident is not uncommon.
