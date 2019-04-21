SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One firefighter is injured and 7 are displaced after firefighters battled a fire in South St. Louis Sunday morning.
Firefighters said the fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a 15 unit apartment building on Nebraska Avenue, displacing 6 adults and one child.
Officials said the fire started in the back of the building, mainly in a stairwell, before spreading and damaging 6 units.
The Red Cross was called in to help.
A firefighter was injured but is expected to be okay.
The fire was contained around 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.