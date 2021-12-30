You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighter injured battling north St. Louis fire

The building that caught fire was vacant and the firefighter is expected to be okay.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A firefighter is recovering from an injury after battling a fire in north St. Louis.

The incident happened on Lotus Avenue near Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. The building that caught fire was vacant and firefighter is expected to make a full recovery.

