NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A firefighter is being treated for injuries after battling a fire at a North County home late Friday night.
The fire broke out at a home on the 2600 block of Avie near Jennings sometime before 11 p.m.
Authorities said the firefighter who was hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Fire Department also said the fire is being investigated as arson.
News 4 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
