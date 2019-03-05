BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A firefighter died while fighting a house fire near Bethalto, Illinois Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The fire broke out on Culp Lane, near the Bethalto Sports Complex, in Fosterberg, which is about 10 miles from Bethalto, before 5:00 p.m.
Two firefighters with the Godfrey Protection District were injured when part of the house collapsed. Captain Jake Ringering died from his injuries. Luke Warner was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Two firefighters with other departments were treated and released.
