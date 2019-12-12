ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A firefighter was taken to the hospital after collapsing while responding to a house fire in north St. Louis Thursday night.
The firefighter breathed in some smoke while inside the building and collapsed, the fire department said. He was pulled out of the house and was taken to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition in the ICU.
Firefighters reported another person suffered minor smoke inhalation. That person was also taken to the hospital.
The fire happened in the 8400 block of Partridge.
