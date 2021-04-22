ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A firefighter and a civilian were injured in a south St. Louis City fire at a mechanic shop.
Officials with the city's fire department said the fire started after 3:30 at South Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard. A person and a firefighter were injured but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
No other information was released.
