ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter was among four people taken to the hospital after a fire at a South City apartment building on New Year’s Day.
The fire broke out on the second floor of the Geneva Apartments on Nottingham Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Three adults who lived inside the building were taken to the hospital. Fire officials said a man who was rescued from the building was transported urgently. In addition, a firefighter was taken to the hospital in serious, stable condition.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
