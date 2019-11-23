Demonstrators, some of whom were recently fired volunteers, protested outside the St. Louis County Animal Shelter Saturday. They were voicing their opposition to recent changes.

OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Demonstrators held signs outside of the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center Saturday to protest changes at the shelter.

St. Louis County changed the volunteer program, requiring volunteers to re-apply and interview. Many protesting were some of the 400 former volunteers who feel they were fired for retaliation for speaking out about shelter conditions.

"We are a high-volume shelter, roughly 4,500 animals a year come into our shelter, instead of focusing on spay and neuter they instead decided to terminate all the volunteers,” said former volunteer Beth Wasserstrom.

St. Louis County recently named a new Executive Director of Animal Care and Control. There has not been a permanent director since March 2018. The county says an audit conducted over the summer lead to the volunteer changes.

