ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fireball was spotted across the Midwest Tuesday night, according to The American Meteor Society.
The American Meteor Society received 99 reports about a fireball that was seen over multiple states, including Illinois and Missouri, around 6:15 p.m. Two of the reports came from Warsaw, Missouri and Washington Park, Illinois.
“At first I thought it was a spent firework, but it was entirely too bright and fast moving,” Megan S. reported to the society from her sighting in Washington Park.
Majority of the fireball reports came from the areas of Chicago and Indianapolis. People also reported seeing the fireball in Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.
