JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people died in a house fire in Jennings Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out on Clifton Avenue near Lexa just after 2:30 p.m.
Police said four people were inside the house at the time. Annie Simms, 86 and 39-year-old Michael Simms did not make it out of the house.
A man and woman were able to escape. The woman broke one of her legs when she jumped from a second-story window, police said. She was taken to a local hospital.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the fire was started by a cigarette. The Bomb and Arson Unit ruled the fire accidental.
